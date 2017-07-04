Wimbledon at a glance

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will play first-round matches on Centre Court, and there is little reason to believe either will have much trouble. Federer, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, hasn't lost a Grand Slam match since last year's semifinals at the All England Club; he skipped the 2016 U.S. Open, won the Australian Open in January for his record 18th major title, then sat out the French Open. He is 3-0 against his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov, and has never lost a set in those matches. If Federer wins again, it will give him 85 career match victories at Wimbledon, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors for the most at the tournament in the Open era. Before that match, Djokovic, a three-time titlist at Wimbledon, will face Martin Klizan, who has lost six consecutive matches on grass and has four first-round losses in five appearances at the All England Club. The man who beat Federer at Wimbledon last year to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time, Milos Raonic, plays on No. 1 Court against Jan-Lennard Struff, who has lost his past nine matches at majors. Two of the women who could top the WTA rankings at the end of the tournament are in action: current No. 1 Angelique Kerber and No. 3 Karolina Pliskova. Kerber won two majors in 2016 and was the Wimbledon runner-up, but she lost in the first round at the French Open a little more than a month ago. She'll face Irina Falconi of the U.S. at Centre Court. Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the U.S. Open final in September, plays Evgeniya Rodina of Russia.

TODAY'S FORECAST Cloudy. High of 73 degrees

MONDAY'S WEATHER Cloudy, brief rain delay. High of 72 degrees

MONDAY'S WINNERS Seeded winners in the men's first round: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 9 Kei Nishikori, No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 14 Lucas Pouille, No. 16 Gilles Muller, No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 24 Sam Querrey, No. 26 Steve Johnson, No. 28 Fabio Fognini, No. 30 Karen Khachanov. Seeded winners in the women's first round: No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Johanna Konta, No. 8 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 10 Venus Williams, No. 11 Petra Kvitova, No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 15 Elena Vesnina, No. 17 Madison Keys, No. 18 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 21 Caroline Garcia, No. 22 Barbora Strycova, No. 25 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 27 Ana Konjuh.

MONDAY'S LOSERS Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 5 Stan Wawrinka, No. 20 Nick Kyrgios, No. 21 Ivo Karlovic, No. 31 Fernando Verdasco. Seeded losers in the women's first round: No. 26 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, No. 31 Roberta Vinci.

STAT OF THE DAY Zero -- Career match wins in Grand Slam tournaments before Monday for Daniil Medvedev, the 21-year-old Russian who stunned Wawrinka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

QUOTE OF THE DAY "It would weigh on any human being, and Venus is no different." -- David Witt, coach of Venus Williams, who played her first match since being involved in a car crash last month in Florida. A 78-year-old man in the other vehicle died about two weeks after the accident.

Sports on 07/04/2017