Sheriff's office: 15-year-old Arkansan killed when ATV rolls over at July Fourth event
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
A 15-year-old boy was killed when the four-wheeler he was driving rolled over during an annual Independence Day event in Arkansas, according to authorities.
The teenage ATV driver from Camden kept traveling around 11 p.m. Monday as other drivers came to a stopping point in a wooded area near Ouachita, Chief Deputy Josh McMullen of the Dallas County sheriff’s office said.
One of the 25 to 30 ATV drivers who was part of the group ride noticed the four-wheeler rolling, prompting that driver to take action, McMullen said.
Emergency medical aid was rendered to the teenager before he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning.
