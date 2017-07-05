Woman says purse snatched off arm

A Little Rock woman told police that she was attacked by two robbers who took her purse while she was waiting for a ride early Tuesday.

The 41-year-old victim told officers that she was "jumped on by two guys" outside the Albert Pike Residence Hotel at 701 Scott St. shortly before 2:30 a.m. The assailants snatched the purse off her arm before fleeing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

She reportedly said she knew the attackers and described them as the brothers of a drug dealer.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

2nd man arrested in shot that hit boy

One of the men still sought in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy has been arrested, Little Rock police say.

Nykian Raines, 20, of Little Rock was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges, including first-degree battery and terroristic act. Records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. No bail has been set.

Last week, police arrested Dagan Coleman, 21, in the shooting, which happened the afternoon of June 27. Coleman told officers that he was in a vehicle with someone who fired multiple shots in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

The boy was struck in the arm and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Little Rock police said they are still searching for Cavorontre Green, 19, who is wanted on multiple charges in the case. He is described as black, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Thieves again grab anti-burglary items

A burglary early Monday at a Little Rock business that sells surveillance, home automation and intrusion detection systems is the second break-in reported at the location in two weeks, authorities say.

Police responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to Tri-Ed Distribution at 10303 Colonel Glenn Road after an alarm call, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Officers reportedly found the front window shattered and a hammer lying nearby.

The report stated that security video showed one burglar breaking the window and taking a wide-screen monitor, surge protectors and doorbell cameras. That person was seen tossing the items out the window to a second thief, who placed them in a vehicle, an officer wrote in the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The business also was broken into in a similar way June 20. In that burglary, police reported that a man with a hammer smashed the window, grabbed four amplifiers and handed them to a second man who remained outside. He also threw five digital doorbell recorders out through the broken window, Arkansas Online previously reported.

It was not clear whether police believe the cases are related.

Metro on 07/05/2017