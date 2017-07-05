Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 4:23 p.m.

5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day, authorities say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:01 p.m.


OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Authorities say five Pennsylvania men attacked lifeguards on a New Jersey shore beach on July Fourth.

Ocean City police went to the beach Tuesday afternoon after reports that several intoxicated people were causing a disturbance. Responding officers found the men assaulting lifeguards, and authorities say the men soon became aggressive with the officers.

Two of the men fled onto a nearby pier but were soon captured by police and lifeguards. The other three men were arrested on the beach.

Police say four of the men — two from Philadelphia and two from Harrisburg — were charged with aggravated assault, while a Philadelphia man was charged with disorderly conduct. All were released pending court hearings.

