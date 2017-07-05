Home / Latest News /
5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:01 p.m.
OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Authorities say five Pennsylvania men attacked lifeguards on a New Jersey shore beach on July Fourth.
Ocean City police went to the beach Tuesday afternoon after reports that several intoxicated people were causing a disturbance. Responding officers found the men assaulting lifeguards, and authorities say the men soon became aggressive with the officers.
Two of the men fled onto a nearby pier but were soon captured by police and lifeguards. The other three men were arrested on the beach.
Police say four of the men — two from Philadelphia and two from Harrisburg — were charged with aggravated assault, while a Philadelphia man was charged with disorderly conduct. All were released pending court hearings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 5 beachgoers attacked lifeguards on Independence Day, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.