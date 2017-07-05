Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 2:07 p.m.

After fire, delays, Midtown Billiards in Little Rock sets reopening for this week

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 12:37 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --6/22/2017-- Johnny Belasco, a carpenter for Metro Disaster Specialists, works on a door at Midtown Billiards in Little Rock Thursday, June 22, 2017. The establishment is looking to open late next week after a fire destroyed a large part of the location last September.


After months of delays, Midtown Billiards is finally set to welcome back customers on Friday.

The popular South Main bar had set several reopening dates since it was gutted by a fire in September. Most recently, the bar was scheduled to reopen June 30, but it was forced to delay because the city building inspector was out of town and unable to inspect the structure.

General manager David Shipps said the building’s reconstruction is finished, except for a few odds and ends to take care of during the week.

“Everything’s good. Everything’s working,” Shipps said.

Tickets purchased for the June 30 reopening will still be valid for the new date, according to the bar’s Facebook page.

