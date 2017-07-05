After fire, delays, Midtown Billiards in Little Rock sets reopening for this week

After months of delays, Midtown Billiards is finally set to welcome back customers on Friday.

The popular South Main bar had set several reopening dates since it was gutted by a fire in September. Most recently, the bar was scheduled to reopen June 30, but it was forced to delay because the city building inspector was out of town and unable to inspect the structure.

General manager David Shipps said the building’s reconstruction is finished, except for a few odds and ends to take care of during the week.

“Everything’s good. Everything’s working,” Shipps said.

Tickets purchased for the June 30 reopening will still be valid for the new date, according to the bar’s Facebook page.