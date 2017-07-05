Arkansas executive chef set to appear on 'CBS This Morning'

An Arkansas chef and James Beard Award semifinalist is set to present some of his signature dishes on CBS This Morning on Saturday.

Matthew McClure of The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville will be part the show’s weekly chef spotlight series "The Dish," according to a statement.

McClure was born in Little Rock and later spent years in Boston before returning to his home state of Arkansas.

According to the statement, McClure has been on the team at The Hive since 2012. He was named one of the James Beard Foundation's 20 "Best Chef: South" semifinalists from 2014-2017.

The segment — which includes a number of recipes such as charred carrots; heirloom tomato and peach salad; classic roasted chicken; and blueberry with hazelnut dessert — will air at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on CBS. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on KTHV-TV, Channel 11.