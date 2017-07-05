Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 4:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas lawmakers delay vote on temporary herbicide ban

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers are delaying a vote on a temporary ban of a herbicide that's been the focus of hundreds of complaints from farmers who say it's causing widespread damage.

The Arkansas Legislative Council's executive subcommittee Wednesday delayed voting on the temporary ban of the sale and use of dicamba that's been approved by the state Plant Board. The legislative panel said it would take up the ban Friday after it goes before the House and Senate agriculture committees earlier that day.

Dicamba is a relatively inexpensive weed killer but can drift and damage nearby row crops such as soybeans and cotton in addition to fruit and vegetable farms and ornamental trees. The state plant board has received at least 551 complaints this year about dicamba's use.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas lawmakers delay vote on temporary herbicide ban

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online