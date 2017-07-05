Arkansas man, 25, killed when car veers off I-530 south of Little Rock

A 25-year-old Pine Bluff man was killed Tuesday night when the car he was riding in ran off Interstate 530 and hit a tree, authorities said.

James K. Eskridge was said to be a passenger in a 1997 Toyota Avalon that was traveling north on the highway near mile marker 10, which is south of Little Rock in Saline County near U.S. 167.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the driver, 24-year-old Kimberly N. Richardson of Little Rock, lost control of the car, and it ran off the west side of the highway and into the grass median, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car then spun into a tree.

Eskridge was pronounced dead at the scene. Richardson was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock. The report did not detail the severity of her injuries.

Conditions at the time were listed as cloudy and dry.

At least 242 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.