Arkansas man gets 21 years after pleading guilty to advertising child porn

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to advertising child pornography, a U.S. attorney said.

Steven Thorpe, 44, of Jonesboro was indicted in April 2015 on one count of advertising child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris of the Eastern District of Arkansas said.

Thorpe pleaded guilty to the charges in February of this year and August 2016, respectively, according to a news release.

In addition to his prison sentence, Thorpe will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life, Harris said. He also must register as a sex offender and was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

An investigation into Thorpe’s actions began in June 2014, when two people brought his phone and computer to the Jonesboro Police Department and reported sexually explicit photos of a minor on one of the devices, the release states.

Investigators eventually found more than 20,000 images of child pornography on Thorpe’s phone. More than 1,400 images were found on his computer.

Thorpe still faces multiple state charges, including sexual assault and possession of child pornography, Harris said.

