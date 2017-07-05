Arkansas to release some information to Trump's voting commission

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials say they'll partly comply with a request for information from President Donald Trump's voting commission but won't release details such as voters' Social Security or driver's license numbers.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said Wednesday it had received the request for information from the panel, which was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections. Spokesman Chris Powell said the state will provide publicly available information but won't release Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, felony convictions or military status.

Some of the most populous states, including California and New York, are refusing to comply at all with the request while others say they can only release some information under state law.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he spoke with Martin and recommended that the state not provide all the information, adding that the request "is simply too broad."

"While we remain committed to ensuring the integrity of and confidence in our electoral process, providing all of the information requested is not in the best interest of Arkansas voters," the governor said.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked secretaries of state to provide, by July 14, voters' information including birthdates, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, about felony convictions and military status, party affiliations, what elections they voted in since 2006, and voter registration in other states. The letter also seeks information about instances of voter fraud in each state, information election-related convictions since November 2000 and recommendations on changes to federal law.

Arkansas Online staff members contributed to this story.