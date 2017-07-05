Ohio trooper kills brandisher of knife

VANDALIA, Ohio -- An Ohio Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man who had rammed his car into the trooper's patrol vehicle early Tuesday, and authorities identified the man as a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman near Cincinnati a little more than an hour earlier.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers said the shooting occurred a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday in Vandalia, just north of Dayton. He said the trooper had made a traffic stop shortly before his vehicle was hit.

Sellers said the driver of the ramming car got out of the vehicle, covered in blood and "brandishing a knife." He advanced toward the trooper, who told him to drop the knife, the Highway Patrol said.

"The man continued to disregard verbal commands and lunged at the trooper with the knife extended," Sellers said. He said the trooper fired one shot, hitting the man. Emergency vehicles were called, but the man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Dana Dubose, 36, of Cincinnati. The Highway Patrol said he was suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman, 32, just before midnight Monday in Springfield Township, about 60 miles south of Vandalia.

The trooper's name wasn't immediately released. Police said he was recovering from injuries.

Suit seeks to toss Georgia's June vote

ATLANTA -- Georgia's electronic, touch-screen voting system is so riddled with problems that the results of the most expensive House race in U.S. history should be tossed out and a new election held, according to a lawsuit filed by a government watchdog group and six Georgia voters.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court by the Colorado-based Coalition for Good Governance and voters who are members of the group. It seeks to overturn the results of the June 20 election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Handel was declared the winner with 52 percent of the vote to Ossoff's 48 percent.

The named defendants include Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp; members of the state Election Board; election officials in Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties; and the Center for Election Systems at Kennesaw State University.

The lawsuit claims Georgia's touch-screen voting system has severe security problems, lacks verifiable paper ballots and cannot be legally used for elections.

The suit cites the work of private cybersecurity researcher Logan Lamb, who discovered in August that a misconfigured server had left Georgia's 6.7 million voter records and other sensitive files exposed to hackers.

Shots in barbershop fatal to 3 people

PRATTVILLE, Ala. -- Three people were killed and another was wounded Monday night in what Alabama police described as an after-hours holdup by two gunmen at a barbershop.

People in the Hook-Up Barber and Style Shop in Prattville identified one of the gunmen, but the other man's face was covered, Police Chief Mark Thompson said.

He said the two knocked on the doors late Monday and that people in the shop let them in because they knew one of the men, identified as Marty Morgan, 35, of Prattville. Police said they were searching for Morgan.

"He had another male with him dressed in black with some kind of mask on his face, and he was armed with a shotgun," Thompson told WSFA-TV. "They entered the barbershop, and shortly after that, shots started being fired by the two suspects."

Authorities have not yet released the victims' names. The fourth victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Thompson said.

Judge asked to silence fraud defendant

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing Martin Shkreli's fraud trial to issue a rule of silence, arguing that Shkreli has made a spectacle of the proceedings.

Shkreli, 34, faces eight counts of securities and wire fraud relating to his management of two hedge funds and a pharmaceutical company. His trial in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., started last week.

Shkreli often holds live chats on social media after returning home from court. And on Friday, he stopped by a room where several journalists were working for an on-the-record chat. He called the prosecutors on the case "junior varsity" and argued that a woman who had testified about her tangled investment in his hedge fund was not a "victim," according to CNBC.

In papers filed late Monday, federal prosecutors argued that Shkreli's public statements risked tainting the jury. They asked Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to restrict Shkreli from further public statements and to consider partial sequestration of the jury.

In response, Shkreli's attorney Benjamin Brafman wrote that his client's "comments are the somewhat natural, though unfortunate, consequence of a young man with a demonstrated history of significant anxiety being at the center of a supremely difficult time in his life."

A Section on 07/05/2017