Firecracker 5K results

Men's overall
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Clint Bell, Dallas;15:56.93
Shaun Koehn, N/A;16:28.60
Dylan Douglas, Maumelle;16:30.31
Adam Bradbury, Bryant; 16:32.45
Elija Bennett, College Station, Texas;16:39.19
Christopher Owen, N/A; 16:43.61
Bret O'Meara, Fayetteville; 16:46.08
Christopher Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:58.02
Ian Kelly, Greenbrier; 17:06.97
Cody Fox, DeWitt; 17:08.07
Kaine Villarreal, Mablevale; 17:12.46
Gus McCoy, Beebe, 17:10.22
Conner Noland, Little Rock; 17:17.51
Jay Glidewell, Fayetteville; 17:27.06
Todd Hink, N/A;17:32.55
Jerry White, Hot Springs; 17:35.88
Homer Mason, N/A; 17:35.02
Sean Langley, Searcy; 17:36.37
William Purifoy, Little Rock; 17:37.61
Eli Johnson, Little Rock; 17:37.76
Brian Agee, N/A; 17:43.10
Eric Skaug, Jonesboro; 17:45.61
Andrew Straessle, Little Rock; 17:44.88
Brendan Redmond; Little Rock; 17:52.12
Pat Reed, N/A; 17:55.13
AGE GROUP
1-10
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Braden Eason, N/A; 23:15.57
G'Mar Britton, Prescott; 23:32.09
Wesley O'Connor, Little Rock; 26:18.18
Max Smithhart, Conway; 27:37.64
Jonas Berry, Little Rock; 30:50.28
Asher Cook, Benton; 28:37.20
Stephen Edwards, Little Rock; 29:04.73
Luke Staley, N/A; 29:25.76
William Manning, Little Rock; 32:39.99
Jerome Zaremba, Benton; 31:20.03
11-14
Elijah Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:39.19
Garett Webb, Friendship; 17:54.43
Dominic Ward, Greenbrier; 18:09.01
Ethan Kailey, Conway; 18:15.01
Ian Bush, Conway; 18:18.03
15-19
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Dylan Douglas, Maumelle; 16:30.31
Christopher Owen, N/A; 16:43.61
Ian Kelly, Greenbrier; 17:06.97
Kaine Vilarreal, Mablevale; 17:12.46
Gus McCoy, Beebe; 17:10.12
20-24
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Cody Fox, DeWitt; 17:08.07
Conner Noland, Little Rock; 17:17.51
Jay Glidewell, Fayetteville; 17:27.06
Ismael Gonzalez, N/A;18:05.87
Jacob Bozeman, Little Rock; 18:18.70
25-29
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Shaun Koehn, N/A; 16:28.60
Cameron Beckett, Little Rock; 18:20.66
Brendon Tucker, N/A; 18:14.48
Joseph Hannah, Little Rock; 19:30.90
Drew Mannen, N/A; 20:22.67
30-34
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Adam Bradbury, Bryant; 16:32.45
Bret O'Meara, Fayetteville; 16:46.08
Homer Mason, N/A; 17:35.02
Greg Walker, Sherwood; 17:58.86
David Clement, Little Rock; 17:56.89
35-39
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Clint Bell, Dallas; 15:56.93
Brian Agee, N/A; 17:43.10
Eric Skaug, Jonesboro; 17:45.61
Joey Gieringer, Pine Bluff; 18:10.57
Scott Saunders, Jonesboro; 18:37.25
40-44
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Philip King, N/A; 18:13.50
Nathan Berry, Memphis; 18:23.24
Shannon Box, Batesville; 18:29.65
Colin Hall, Little Rock; 18:50.58
Zac Lacy, Russellville; 20:46.37
45-49
Christopher Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:58.02
Todd Hink, N/A; 17:32.55
Jerry White, Hot Springs; 17:35.88
Pat Reed, N/A; 17:55.13
Ken Riley, Hot Springs; 18:54.21
50-54
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Jeff Haynes, Texarkana, Texas; 18:22.29
Mark Lacey, Little Rock; 19:46.12
David Miller, Little Rock; 20:24.66
Bruce Wood, Sherwood; 20:27.81
Mark Hamer, Little Rock; 20:44.39
55-59
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Keith Francis, Hot Springs; 19:35.45
Ernie Butler, Little Rock; 19:49.14
Bob McCullar, N/A; 20:55.52
David Mundorff, Little Rock; 21:11.35
Jeff Hathaway, N/A; 22:51.92
60-64
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Ted Holder, Little Rock; 20:42.88
Jim Barton, N/A; 21:49.73
Gary Garrett, Maumelle; 23:00.01
Joe Van Den Heuvel, Little Rock; 23:21.98
Tom Clement, Little Rock; 24:55.91
65-69
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Jim Gorman, North Little Rock; 21:04.90
Clarence Trice, Little Rock; 24:10.07
Allen White, Roland; 24:39.27
Manfred Galatowitsch, Little Rock; 25:44.57
J.D. Smith, Jacksonville; 25:28.39
70-74
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Sam Clinton, Maumelle; 28:10.26
R.C. Fason, Little Rock; 29:40.10
Pat Penor, Hot Springs; 29:12.75
Gary Keedy, Conway; 30:54.47
Dennis Baas, N/A; 31:53.71
75-98
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Tom Bonner, Little Rock; 30:32.13
Joe Hutchinson, Biscoe; 32:10.27
Bill Brass, North Little Rock; 38:24.95
Richard Gladden, Hot Springs; 39:23.62
Jack Mayberry, N/A; 49:08.25
Sandy Clatworthy, Sherwood; 55:41.83
Women's Overall
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Cheryl Nolan, Jonesboro; 16:58.69
Elizabeth Gillette, Texarkana, Texas; 17:41.80
Melissa Hambuchen, Conway; 18:18.81
Angela Moore, Rollingwood, Texas; 18:21.05
Jenny Kelly, N/A; 19:14.27
Abbey Foreman, Conway; 19:18.59
Madison Sellars, Bentonville; 19:21.22
Sara Holman, Conway; 19:37.60
Valerie Reina, Little Rock; 19:47.22
Anna Johnson, Dresden, Tenn.; 19:48.51
Lauren Campbell, Conway; 20:00.64
Kaitlin Bennett, College Station, Texas; 20:02.10
Nicole Hobbs, N/A; 20:03.01
Natalie Ragsdale, Pangburn; 20:40.23
Elika Hamer, Little Rock; 20:43.60
Lisa Duke, Little Rock; 20:59.54
Amanda Potts, Conway; 20:51.65
Rocio Basilio, Little Rock; 21:03.37
Michelle Greer, Conway; 21:10.22
Avery Tribett, Conway; 21:08,75
Liz Wenzel, Little Rock; 21:16.84
Cooper Tribett, Conway; 21:24.90
Victoria Ortega, Maumelle; 21:32.74
Allison Risius, Little Rock; 21:53.48
Chenin Doiron, Sherwood; 22:00.67
AGE GROUP
1-10
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Emari Britton, Prescott; 24:20.55
Elizabeth Runsick, North Little Rock; 26:56.45
Arianna Brasseux, Little Rock; 30:51.38
Caroline Runsick, Chamblee, Ga.; 30:59.84
Audrey Rose, Little Rock; 32:14.76
11-14
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
MacKenzie Epperson, Russellville; 22:19.28
Macy McLean, Texarkana; 23:31.94
Frances Edwards, Little Rock; 24:06.20
Allie Parkinson, N/A; 24:52.57
Jane Puryear, Charlotte, N.C.; 28:07.10
15-19
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Elizabeth Gillette, Texarkana, Texas; 17:41.80
Sara Holman, Conway; 19:37.60
Anna Johnson, Dresden, Tenn.; 19:48.51
Lauren Campbell, Conway; 20:00.64
Kaitlin Bennett, College Station, Texas; 20:02.10
20-24
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Melissa Hambuchen, Conway; 18:18.81
Angela Moore, Rollingwood, Texas; 18:21.05
Abbey Foreman, Conway; 19:18.59
Madison Sellars, Bentonville; 19:21.22
Valerie Reina, Little Rock; 19:47.22
25-29
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Cheryl Nolan, Jonesboro; 16:58.69
Liz Wenzel, Little Rock; 21:16.84
Rachel Hendrix, Little Rock; 22:42.09
Lisa McCarthy, Jacksonville; 23:57.06
Amber Goodell, Little Rock; 24:16.74
30-34
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Nicole Hobbs, N/A; 20:03.01
Chenin Doiron, Sherwood; 22:00.67
Bethany Mooney, North Little Rock; 22:43.47
Kristin Warner, Little Rock; 23:05.24
Nicole Bradbury, Bryant; 22:59.37
35-39
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Jenny Kelly, N/A; 19:14.27
Natalie Ragsdale, Pangburn; 20:40.23
Amanda Potts, Conway; 20:51.65
Rocio Basilio, Little Rock; 21:03.37
Sarah Stashuk, N/A; 22:51.20
40-44
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Lisa Duke, Little Rock; 20:59.54
Michelle Greer, Conway; 21:10.22
Sarah Wood, Little Rock; 22:45.00
Mary Wells, N/A; 22:53.31
Crystal Cossey, Sulphur Rock; 23:21.97
45-49
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Amanda Azubuike, Arlington, Va.; 22:19.10
Cymber Gieringer, Pine Bluff; 23:59.87
Stormie Wingo, Conway; 24:01.71
Ashley Honeywell, Little Rock; 25:24.78
Diane Upchurch, N/A; 26:13.95
50-54
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Tina Coutu, Little Rock; 24:38.74
Lisa Webb, Sherwood; 24:50.28
Michelle Purifoy, N/A; 25:29.37
Jodi Ake, Conway; 25:03.95
Beverly Brister, Benton; 26:17.33
55-59
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Tammy Helmick, Roland; 21:57.03
Annette Blanton, Cabot; 25:21.73
Chloe Ward, N/A; 28:32.94
Mary Ann Hansen, Little Rock; 27:13.86
Susan Garrett, N/A; 28:20.69
60-64
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Betsy Tucker, N/A; 22:48.86
Debbie Sanders, Little Rock; 29:42.59
Susan Blair, N/A; 30:47.19
Cindy Wade, Batesville; 32:24.62
Beverly Beadle, Little Rock; 33:52.21
65-69
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Debbie Hill, Hot Springs; 28:09.25
Becky Gilbreath, Little Rock; 30:37.97
Kathryn Ruthrauff, Hot Springs; 31:02.73
Connie Coots, Batesville; 33:18.66
Karen Baxter-Rhoades, North Little Rock; 32:58.13
70-74
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Linda Dale, Batesville; 34:20.34
Sandra Mims, Little Rock; 35:26.38
Vicki Ingram, Cabot; 35:38.17
Lou Peyton, Little Rock; 39:52.77
Heidi Strock, Jacksonville; 43:35.27
75-98
RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME
Lou Winthroath, Little Rock; 34:37.59
Joan Scarlata, Cabot; 38:14.45
Sharron Bennett, Hot Springs; N/A
Sports on 07/05/2017
Print Headline: Firecracker 5K results
