Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 6:33 a.m.

Firecracker 5K results

This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.

Men's overall

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Clint Bell, Dallas;15:56.93

  2. Shaun Koehn, N/A;16:28.60

  3. Dylan Douglas, Maumelle;16:30.31

  4. Adam Bradbury, Bryant; 16:32.45

  5. Elija Bennett, College Station, Texas;16:39.19

  6. Christopher Owen, N/A; 16:43.61

  7. Bret O'Meara, Fayetteville; 16:46.08

  8. Christopher Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:58.02

  9. Ian Kelly, Greenbrier; 17:06.97

  10. Cody Fox, DeWitt; 17:08.07

  11. Kaine Villarreal, Mablevale; 17:12.46

  12. Gus McCoy, Beebe, 17:10.22

  13. Conner Noland, Little Rock; 17:17.51

  14. Jay Glidewell, Fayetteville; 17:27.06

  15. Todd Hink, N/A;17:32.55

  16. Jerry White, Hot Springs; 17:35.88

  17. Homer Mason, N/A; 17:35.02

  18. Sean Langley, Searcy; 17:36.37

  19. William Purifoy, Little Rock; 17:37.61

  20. Eli Johnson, Little Rock; 17:37.76

  21. Brian Agee, N/A; 17:43.10

  22. Eric Skaug, Jonesboro; 17:45.61

  23. Andrew Straessle, Little Rock; 17:44.88

  24. Brendan Redmond; Little Rock; 17:52.12

  25. Pat Reed, N/A; 17:55.13

AGE GROUP

1-10

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Braden Eason, N/A; 23:15.57

  2. G'Mar Britton, Prescott; 23:32.09

  3. Wesley O'Connor, Little Rock; 26:18.18

  4. Max Smithhart, Conway; 27:37.64

  5. Jonas Berry, Little Rock; 30:50.28

  6. Asher Cook, Benton; 28:37.20

  7. Stephen Edwards, Little Rock; 29:04.73

  8. Luke Staley, N/A; 29:25.76

  9. William Manning, Little Rock; 32:39.99

  10. Jerome Zaremba, Benton; 31:20.03

11-14

  1. Elijah Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:39.19

  2. Garett Webb, Friendship; 17:54.43

  3. Dominic Ward, Greenbrier; 18:09.01

  4. Ethan Kailey, Conway; 18:15.01

  5. Ian Bush, Conway; 18:18.03

15-19

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Dylan Douglas, Maumelle; 16:30.31

  2. Christopher Owen, N/A; 16:43.61

  3. Ian Kelly, Greenbrier; 17:06.97

  4. Kaine Vilarreal, Mablevale; 17:12.46

  5. Gus McCoy, Beebe; 17:10.12

20-24

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Cody Fox, DeWitt; 17:08.07

  2. Conner Noland, Little Rock; 17:17.51

  3. Jay Glidewell, Fayetteville; 17:27.06

  4. Ismael Gonzalez, N/A;18:05.87

  5. Jacob Bozeman, Little Rock; 18:18.70

25-29

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Shaun Koehn, N/A; 16:28.60

  2. Cameron Beckett, Little Rock; 18:20.66

  3. Brendon Tucker, N/A; 18:14.48

  4. Joseph Hannah, Little Rock; 19:30.90

  5. Drew Mannen, N/A; 20:22.67

30-34

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Adam Bradbury, Bryant; 16:32.45

  2. Bret O'Meara, Fayetteville; 16:46.08

  3. Homer Mason, N/A; 17:35.02

  4. Greg Walker, Sherwood; 17:58.86

  5. David Clement, Little Rock; 17:56.89

35-39

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Clint Bell, Dallas; 15:56.93

  2. Brian Agee, N/A; 17:43.10

  3. Eric Skaug, Jonesboro; 17:45.61

  4. Joey Gieringer, Pine Bluff; 18:10.57

  5. Scott Saunders, Jonesboro; 18:37.25

40-44

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Philip King, N/A; 18:13.50

  2. Nathan Berry, Memphis; 18:23.24

  3. Shannon Box, Batesville; 18:29.65

  4. Colin Hall, Little Rock; 18:50.58

  5. Zac Lacy, Russellville; 20:46.37

45-49

  1. Christopher Bennett, College Station, Texas; 16:58.02

  2. Todd Hink, N/A; 17:32.55

  3. Jerry White, Hot Springs; 17:35.88

  4. Pat Reed, N/A; 17:55.13

  5. Ken Riley, Hot Springs; 18:54.21

50-54

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Jeff Haynes, Texarkana, Texas; 18:22.29

  2. Mark Lacey, Little Rock; 19:46.12

  3. David Miller, Little Rock; 20:24.66

  4. Bruce Wood, Sherwood; 20:27.81

  5. Mark Hamer, Little Rock; 20:44.39

55-59

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Keith Francis, Hot Springs; 19:35.45

  2. Ernie Butler, Little Rock; 19:49.14

  3. Bob McCullar, N/A; 20:55.52

  4. David Mundorff, Little Rock; 21:11.35

  5. Jeff Hathaway, N/A; 22:51.92

60-64

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Ted Holder, Little Rock; 20:42.88

  2. Jim Barton, N/A; 21:49.73

  3. Gary Garrett, Maumelle; 23:00.01

  4. Joe Van Den Heuvel, Little Rock; 23:21.98

  5. Tom Clement, Little Rock; 24:55.91

65-69

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Jim Gorman, North Little Rock; 21:04.90

  2. Clarence Trice, Little Rock; 24:10.07

  3. Allen White, Roland; 24:39.27

  4. Manfred Galatowitsch, Little Rock; 25:44.57

  5. J.D. Smith, Jacksonville; 25:28.39

70-74

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Sam Clinton, Maumelle; 28:10.26

  2. R.C. Fason, Little Rock; 29:40.10

  3. Pat Penor, Hot Springs; 29:12.75

  4. Gary Keedy, Conway; 30:54.47

  5. Dennis Baas, N/A; 31:53.71

75-98

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Tom Bonner, Little Rock; 30:32.13

  2. Joe Hutchinson, Biscoe; 32:10.27

  3. Bill Brass, North Little Rock; 38:24.95

  4. Richard Gladden, Hot Springs; 39:23.62

  5. Jack Mayberry, N/A; 49:08.25

  6. Sandy Clatworthy, Sherwood; 55:41.83

Women's Overall

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Cheryl Nolan, Jonesboro; 16:58.69

  2. Elizabeth Gillette, Texarkana, Texas; 17:41.80

  3. Melissa Hambuchen, Conway; 18:18.81

  4. Angela Moore, Rollingwood, Texas; 18:21.05

  5. Jenny Kelly, N/A; 19:14.27

  6. Abbey Foreman, Conway; 19:18.59

  7. Madison Sellars, Bentonville; 19:21.22

  8. Sara Holman, Conway; 19:37.60

  9. Valerie Reina, Little Rock; 19:47.22

  10. Anna Johnson, Dresden, Tenn.; 19:48.51

  11. Lauren Campbell, Conway; 20:00.64

  12. Kaitlin Bennett, College Station, Texas; 20:02.10

  13. Nicole Hobbs, N/A; 20:03.01

  14. Natalie Ragsdale, Pangburn; 20:40.23

  15. Elika Hamer, Little Rock; 20:43.60

  16. Lisa Duke, Little Rock; 20:59.54

  17. Amanda Potts, Conway; 20:51.65

  18. Rocio Basilio, Little Rock; 21:03.37

  19. Michelle Greer, Conway; 21:10.22

  20. Avery Tribett, Conway; 21:08,75

  21. Liz Wenzel, Little Rock; 21:16.84

  22. Cooper Tribett, Conway; 21:24.90

  23. Victoria Ortega, Maumelle; 21:32.74

  24. Allison Risius, Little Rock; 21:53.48

  25. Chenin Doiron, Sherwood; 22:00.67

AGE GROUP

1-10

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Emari Britton, Prescott; 24:20.55

  2. Elizabeth Runsick, North Little Rock; 26:56.45

  3. Arianna Brasseux, Little Rock; 30:51.38

  4. Caroline Runsick, Chamblee, Ga.; 30:59.84

  5. Audrey Rose, Little Rock; 32:14.76

11-14

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. MacKenzie Epperson, Russellville; 22:19.28

  2. Macy McLean, Texarkana; 23:31.94

  3. Frances Edwards, Little Rock; 24:06.20

  4. Allie Parkinson, N/A; 24:52.57

  5. Jane Puryear, Charlotte, N.C.; 28:07.10

15-19

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Elizabeth Gillette, Texarkana, Texas; 17:41.80

  2. Sara Holman, Conway; 19:37.60

  3. Anna Johnson, Dresden, Tenn.; 19:48.51

  4. Lauren Campbell, Conway; 20:00.64

  5. Kaitlin Bennett, College Station, Texas; 20:02.10

20-24

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Melissa Hambuchen, Conway; 18:18.81

  2. Angela Moore, Rollingwood, Texas; 18:21.05

  3. Abbey Foreman, Conway; 19:18.59

  4. Madison Sellars, Bentonville; 19:21.22

  5. Valerie Reina, Little Rock; 19:47.22

25-29

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Cheryl Nolan, Jonesboro; 16:58.69

  2. Liz Wenzel, Little Rock; 21:16.84

  3. Rachel Hendrix, Little Rock; 22:42.09

  4. Lisa McCarthy, Jacksonville; 23:57.06

  5. Amber Goodell, Little Rock; 24:16.74

30-34

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Nicole Hobbs, N/A; 20:03.01

  2. Chenin Doiron, Sherwood; 22:00.67

  3. Bethany Mooney, North Little Rock; 22:43.47

  4. Kristin Warner, Little Rock; 23:05.24

  5. Nicole Bradbury, Bryant; 22:59.37

35-39

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Jenny Kelly, N/A; 19:14.27

  2. Natalie Ragsdale, Pangburn; 20:40.23

  3. Amanda Potts, Conway; 20:51.65

  4. Rocio Basilio, Little Rock; 21:03.37

  5. Sarah Stashuk, N/A; 22:51.20

40-44

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Lisa Duke, Little Rock; 20:59.54

  2. Michelle Greer, Conway; 21:10.22

  3. Sarah Wood, Little Rock; 22:45.00

  4. Mary Wells, N/A; 22:53.31

  5. Crystal Cossey, Sulphur Rock; 23:21.97

45-49

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Amanda Azubuike, Arlington, Va.; 22:19.10

  2. Cymber Gieringer, Pine Bluff; 23:59.87

  3. Stormie Wingo, Conway; 24:01.71

  4. Ashley Honeywell, Little Rock; 25:24.78

  5. Diane Upchurch, N/A; 26:13.95

50-54

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Tina Coutu, Little Rock; 24:38.74

  2. Lisa Webb, Sherwood; 24:50.28

  3. Michelle Purifoy, N/A; 25:29.37

  4. Jodi Ake, Conway; 25:03.95

  5. Beverly Brister, Benton; 26:17.33

55-59

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Tammy Helmick, Roland; 21:57.03

  2. Annette Blanton, Cabot; 25:21.73

  3. Chloe Ward, N/A; 28:32.94

  4. Mary Ann Hansen, Little Rock; 27:13.86

  5. Susan Garrett, N/A; 28:20.69

60-64

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Betsy Tucker, N/A; 22:48.86

  2. Debbie Sanders, Little Rock; 29:42.59

  3. Susan Blair, N/A; 30:47.19

  4. Cindy Wade, Batesville; 32:24.62

  5. Beverly Beadle, Little Rock; 33:52.21

65-69

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Debbie Hill, Hot Springs; 28:09.25

  2. Becky Gilbreath, Little Rock; 30:37.97

  3. Kathryn Ruthrauff, Hot Springs; 31:02.73

  4. Connie Coots, Batesville; 33:18.66

  5. Karen Baxter-Rhoades, North Little Rock; 32:58.13

70-74

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Linda Dale, Batesville; 34:20.34

  2. Sandra Mims, Little Rock; 35:26.38

  3. Vicki Ingram, Cabot; 35:38.17

  4. Lou Peyton, Little Rock; 39:52.77

  5. Heidi Strock, Jacksonville; 43:35.27

75-98

RUNNER, HOMETOWN;TIME

  1. Lou Winthroath, Little Rock; 34:37.59

  2. Joan Scarlata, Cabot; 38:14.45

  3. Sharron Bennett, Hot Springs; N/A

Sports on 07/05/2017

Print Headline: Firecracker 5K results

