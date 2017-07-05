Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Firefighters pull 4 workers from elevator stuck 230 feet below ground

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.


NEW YORK — New York City firefighters have rescued four workers from an elevator stuck 230 feet below ground at a utility plant.

A fire department spokesman said the four people rescued at the Con Edison plant in Brooklyn have injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Rescue crews used ropes and a harness after getting the call at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

