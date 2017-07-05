Gunman robs pizza worker of SUV outside west Little Rock restaurant

An 18-year-old was robbed at gunpoint of his SUV late Tuesday outside the west Little Rock pizza restaurant where he works, police said.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. outside the Pizza Hut at 11410 W. Markham St., which sits in the parking lot of the Markham West Center shopping center between Shackleford and Bowman Roads.

The victim told police he was walking away from his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when a gunman pointed the weapon at him, told him to "throw everything back in the car" and ordered him to walk west from the area, according to the report.

The assailant then got in the Trailblazer and drove it east from the business.

The teen told police a red Buick SUV left at the same time and was also at a nearby gas station earlier when the victim stopped to fill up, the report said.

Officers searched the immediate area but didn't locate either vehicle.

The stolen Trailblazer is white with a license plate of 191VTS. No additional description of the other vehicle was listed.

The gunman was said to be a black man who stood about 5 foot 5, had a medium build and wore a black shirt and black pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.