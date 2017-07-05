Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 12:10 p.m.

Iraqi commander says 300 Islamic State fighters holed up in Mosul

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

this-frame-grab-from-video-released-tuesday-july-4-2017-and-provided-by-furat-fm-a-syrian-kurdish-activist-run-media-group-shows-us-backed-syrian-democratic-forces-sdf-fighters-in-the-eastern-side-of-raqqa-syria-the-sdf-forces-have-breached-the-wall-around-raqqas-old-city-the-us-military-said-tuesday-marking-a-major-advance-in-the-weeks-old-battle-to-drive-islamic-state-militants-out-of-their-self-declared-capital-furat-fm-via-ap

This frame grab from video released Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and provided by Furat FM, a Syrian Kurdish activist-run media group, shows U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters in the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. The SDF forces have breached the wall around Raqqa's Old City, the U.S. military said Tuesday, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital. (Furat FM, via AP)


MOSUL, Iraq — Some 300 Islamic State fighters remain in the small patch of territory still controlled by the group in Mosul's Old City, a senior Iraqi commander said Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of Iraq's special forces told The Associated Press that the militants' hold on Mosul has shrunk to a 600-square-yard area. A large number of civilians are believed to be trapped in the Islamic State-run enclave, with around 1,500 fleeing with every 100-yard advance by Iraqi forces.

Iraqi forces moved to besiege the Old City before launching their attack in order to prevent Islamic State fighters from fleeing to neighboring Syria, but al-Aridi said hundreds of militants still managed to escape from the Old City alone.

"They just shave their beards and walk out," al-Aridi said. "Just yesterday we captured two among a group of women and children."

Late Tuesday, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated the armed forces on a "big victory" in Mosul, despite ongoing clashes. The prime minister declared an end to the extremist group's self-styled Islamic caliphate in June.

The Islamic State captured Mosul in a matter of days when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition launched a major operation to retake the city in October.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

