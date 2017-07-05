Kansas City keeps rolling, takes down Mariners

SEATTLE — Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games.

Kansas City knocked around Hernandez (3-3) for five earned runs in six innings. Merrifield set the tone jumping on an 89 mph pitch in the middle of the plate and clearing the wall in left-center. The Royals scored three times in the fourth inning thanks to Moustakas’ two-run shot and a two-out error by second baseman Robinson Cano that allowed Brandon Moss to score. Salvador Perez had a two-run double and the five earned runs were the most allowed by Hernandez in his eight starts this season.

Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (5-4) returned after spending a month on the disabled list and allowed just two first-inning runs.

Nelson Cruz had a two-run single off the wall in right-center field in the first inning — missing his first home run in a month by a matter of inches — but Duffy allowed just one other baserunner to reach third base pitching into the sixth. The lefty had been on the DL since late May with an oblique strain, but scattered five hits and struck out four.

Jean Segura had an RBI single in the seventh to pull within 6-3, helped along by first baseman Eric Hosmer’s throwing error that put runners on second and third with just one out. Reliever Peter Moylan got Danny Valencia to ground into a double play to end the threat, started by Merrifield’s lunging stop that kept the grounder from sneaking into the outfield.

Seattle has lost six straight at home.

Hernandez struck out five, becoming the 50th pitcher in Major League history to reach 2,300 strikeouts. It was the worst of his three starts since coming off the disabled list. Hernandez allowed six hits and walked four.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 1 CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Blue Jays stop a five-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 2 Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and Jose Urena struck out seven in five solid innings, helping Miami to the road win. JT Riddle added a two-run single for the Marlins, who had dropped five of six. Dee Gordon had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton reached three times.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 16, BRAVES 4 Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and the Houston Astros pounded the Atlanta Braves. Showing why they’re the major leagues’ best team at 57-27, the Astros banged out 19 hits to tie a season high.