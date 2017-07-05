Man accused of striking sister with gun, firing into wall at Arkansas home

Authorities have found a man who hit his sister with a gun before firing into the wall when she wouldn't offer him help Wednesday morning, the Fort Smith Police Department said.

James William Huskey, 45, was wanted on felony warrants out of Texas and will face charges of second-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Arkansas, police said in a statement.

Huskey's sister told investigators that Huskey showed up at her home on Mussett Road in Fort Smith, but she refused his request for help because she knew her brother was wanted in a sexual assault case in Texas, the statement said.

The sister "reported her brother struck her in the side of the head with a handgun, and fired one round into the wall for not assisting him," police wrote.

The sister was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a cut to her ear.

Huskey reportedly fled in a Chrysler 200 and was arrested later Wednesday in Sallislaw, Okla.