Man loading groceries into car robbed in Little Rock by man who appeared to have gun

A man loading groceries into his car Tuesday morning outside a Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim told investigators he was by his car outside a food mart at 8801 Geyer Springs Road when a man approached around 8:40 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man demanded the victim's property while placing his hand on what appeared to be a gun in his pocket, the report said, noting the weapon was never taken out.

The victim, who is from Little Rock, handed over his cellphone, and the robber got into a silver, four-door Chevrolet and drove away toward Interstate 30, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The report described the robber as being about 20 years old and wearing a white shirt and red basketball shorts. It did not list his race, height or weight.