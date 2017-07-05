Mena safety has Arkansas' attention

Mena senior safety Justin Dean is a proven playmaker on defensive and is one of the better players on that side of the ball in the state.

“He averaged well over 100 tackles both years and about 9 interceptions and returned about three or four back for touchdowns,” Mena Coach Tim Harper said. “He’s about a 270 pound power clean which is really, really good for a high school kid.”

Dean, 6-2, 185 recorded 4.54 seconds in the 40 yard dash at an Arkansas’ camp, a 4.1 pro-agility shuttle and a 35- inch vertical at other camps. He also played receiver and running back for the Bearcats.

“He’s just a super kid,” Harper said. “He's scored a 24 on the ACT. He’s never been in trouble a day in his life.That’s what I really like about him. He’s our best leader. He’s a little quieter than I wish he would be, but he leads by example and he’s a college football player no doubt. He has long arms, long and lean and runs well and he’s a very sure tackler in the open field.”

Dean has offers from some D-II schools in the state and the Razorbacks have interest.

“They really liked him,” said Harper of the Hogs. “I’m not sure where that will go. It could possibly be an invited walkon later on.”