MLB's holiday fashion shows absurd

When the Cubs took on the Rays at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, newly named All-Star Wade Davis and the rest wore the home version of the Independence Day get-up they wore over the weekend in Cincinnati.

It was the 10th different game jersey the defending World Series champions have worn so far this season, which seems excessive, numbing and, even if well-intentioned, more than a little absurd.

Not that the Cubs are alone. The White Sox wore their ninth jersey of the season in Oakland to mark the holiday. This is a Major League Baseball mandate thing.

For those of you keeping score at home, the Cubs have so far worn their regular gray road uniforms, their regular white pinstripe home unis and their regular blue alternate jerseys, which pair with their regular home and road pants.

Plenty, you think? Apparently not.

The Cubs also wore jerseys with gold numbers and letters when they raised their World Series banner and National League pennant as well as when players received their rings. And you figure, well, while it's a little gaudy, they're not the first, so why not?

They wore retro uniforms of the Leland Giants while the Pirates wore Homestead Grays gear for a Negro Leagues Heritage Game in Pittsburgh. Keeping the memory alive. OK.

But then there are the holiday uniforms MLB has grown way too fond of in recent years, taking what might have seemed a nice one-off nod to special occasions and turning them into multiday sales pitches.

There's the promise that proceeds will go to cancer charities and groups helping military veterans and their families if fans are moved to expand their wardrobe with purchases of new gear.

The problem is there have been four of these holidays in the season's first three months and two of them call for the teams to model both home and away versions, as the Cubs, White Sox and 20 other clubs do over this four-day "special uniform" period.

So fans, who grew accustomed to cheering for their team's colors as free-agency made it harder to grow attached to individuals over time, have found themselves confronted by pink-infused uniforms for Mother's Day, hunter green for Memorial Day and light blue and graphite for Father's Day.

This time, it was home and away costumes featuring stars and stripes in numbers and lettering, with mismatched socks meant to evoke an American flag. Plus an American flag on the right shoulder that presumably is the image one would see if a strong wind were blowing in a player's face but at first glance looks backward.

Toronto largely was exempted from the Independence Day fashion statement, which is appropriate because the city is, you know, in Canada.

Some fans may be moved to buy the merchandise, but it will sell -- or not -- on its own merits in any case. There are literally hundreds of designs for sale, just accounting for caps alone. Need a neon purple Cubs hat? Black-on-black? One with Minnie Mouse on it? Not a problem.

The point is MLB and its teams can afford to make charity donations regardless. As for celebrating the holidays, crass commercialization may not send the message the sport thinks it does.

Up next is Labor Day. Rather than take that on, MLB and its union have agreed to take the last weekend of August -- the 25th through 27th -- and give players a bit more say in what they wear.

For "Players Weekend," they can put nicknames on the back of their jerseys, and restrictions will be loosened to allow brightly colored shoes, sleeves, batting gloves, wristbands and catcher's masks. They also can wear patches acknowledging a person or organization that's important to them.

Merchandise will be available for purchase, too, but the show of personality represents a virtual declaration of independence from MLB's rigid mandates. What's more, it actually sounds fun.

Sports on 07/05/2017