Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 12:12 p.m.

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership record after president's tweets

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

In this April 22, 2013 file photo, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reached their biggest audience ever when they talked Friday about President Donald Trump's tweets about their show.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that 1.66 million people watched the MSNBC morning show the day after the tweets. That narrowly beat the show's previous record, which came the day after Trump was elected last year.

Trump, in denouncing the show last week, wrote that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a facelift" when he saw them around the New Year.

Friday's Morning Joe proved more popular than Trump's favorite morning show, Fox & Friends. Even Trump tweeted that he watched Morning Joe on Friday.

