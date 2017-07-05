Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Arkansas mobile home destroyed in fire
This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.
A mobile home in Hot Springs was destroyed in a fire Monday.
The blaze in the 300 block of Skyview Terrace in Hot Springs started about 8:15 a.m., the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
The fire reportedly engulfed the unoccupied home and left it a total loss.
The cause is under investigation.
