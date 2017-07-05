PHOTO: Car crashes into building that houses popular Little Rock restaurant

At least one person was said to be injured Tuesday night after a car crashed into a building that houses a popular Little Rock restaurant.

Emergency crews were called about 7:10 p.m. to the crash in the 3000 block of West Markham Street, which is just west of Kavanaugh Boulevard.

The passenger car ran off the street and crash through the front of a business in the building that houses the Oyster Bar. The damage appeared to be confined to the unit next door to the restaurant.

Dispatch records listed the call as an accident with injury, though further details on the wreck weren't clear. Little Rock police did not immediately release an accident report.

It's not the first time a car has hit the same building, or crashed into one in the same area.

The Oyster Bar itself was hit by a vehicle which ran off a snowy road in January. And Pizza D'Action, which sits a block east at the southern base of the Markham-Kavanaugh intersection, has been hit multiple times by vehicles.