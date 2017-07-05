Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man upset over neighbor's music shoots him, police say
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
A 53-year-old Faulkner County man is accused of shooting his neighbor after going to his residence to complain about his music.
Malvin Bynum faces a charge of first-degree battery in the Monday night shooting that injured Julius Brown on Royal Lane south of Conway.
Brown told investigators that Bynum came "to his door complaining about his music and shot him" after Brown reached for a baseball bat for protection, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. It reportedly happened around 11 p.m.
Brown was reportedly hit under his left arm near his chest.
Police went to the apartment behind Brown's in an attempt to locate Bynum, and he later walked up holding a golf club, the affidavit said. He was then arrested without incident.
Bynum remained in the Faulkner County jail Wednesday with bail not yet set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man upset over neighbor's music shoots him, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.