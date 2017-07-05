Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 2:19 p.m.

Arkansas man upset over neighbor's music shoots him, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.

malvin-bynum

PHOTO BY FAULKNER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Malvin Bynum

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 53-year-old Faulkner County man is accused of shooting his neighbor after going to his residence to complain about his music.

Malvin Bynum faces a charge of first-degree battery in the Monday night shooting that injured Julius Brown on Royal Lane south of Conway.

Brown told investigators that Bynum came "to his door complaining about his music and shot him" after Brown reached for a baseball bat for protection, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. It reportedly happened around 11 p.m.

Brown was reportedly hit under his left arm near his chest.

Police went to the apartment behind Brown's in an attempt to locate Bynum, and he later walked up holding a golf club, the affidavit said. He was then arrested without incident.

Bynum remained in the Faulkner County jail Wednesday with bail not yet set.

