Police: Arkansas woman steals $150 worth of meat from Kroger, hits manager

An Arkansas woman took $150 worth of meat from Kroger on the Fourth of July holiday and later hit a manger who tried to stop her, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to the grocery store at 1525 South Caraway Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. The 56-year-old manager said a woman, later identified as Angela Ruth Watson, put the meat in her purse and left, re-entering the store and later leaving again when she realized she was being watched by employees.

Police said that the manager followed Watson, 43, to her vehicle. Watson then threw the meat in the back seat and struck the manager with her hand and the car door, the report said.

The Jonesboro woman was later arrested during a traffic stop. She remained in Craighead County jail on robbery and failure to appear charges as of Wednesday afternoon.