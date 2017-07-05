Police investigating death as homicide after man found at central Arkansas condo

Police are investigating a 37-year-old man’s death as a homicide after he was found Monday afternoon at a condominium in central Arkansas, police said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department responded around 3:25 p.m. to Treehill Park Condos at the intersection of Shelby Road and Kiehl Avenue, according to a news release.

A resident advised that he had found blood inside the condominium.

When they arrived, authorities discovered the victim, identified as William David Kendrick of Sherwood, inside.

An investigation into Kendrick’s death is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Additional information regarding the case was not available Wednesday afternoon.