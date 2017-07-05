Reggie Perry decommits from Arkansas because of family illness

Highly recruited junior forward Reggie Perry has reopened his recruitment because of his father's health after being committed to Arkansas since last summer.

Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds of Thomasville, Ga. became the third member of the 16-under Arkansas Hawks to pledge to the Hogs at the time.

Jonesboro guard Desi Sills, guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside, junior point guard Justice Hill of Little Rock Christian and forward Ethan Henderson of Little Rock Parkview are other Hawks committed to the Hogs.

He told Coach Mike Anderson about his decision.

"Unfortunately due to his father's health, he made the very tough decision to decomit from Arkansas this evening with Coach A," Kimberli Perry, his mother said. "This is a decision that he has been wrestling with for some time now. He is sadden by letting the Arkansas fans down however felt this was the best decision for himself and our family."

His father, Al Perry, who played point guard for Mississippi State in 1974-1978 and led the SEC in assists in 1975 and 1976, also was an assistant coach for 18 years at Murray State, Indiana State, Niagara and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, among others.

ESPN rates him the No. 7 power forward and the No. 17 overall prospect in the nation.

Perry will remain a Hawk and plans to practice with them this week and compete in the coming weeks.