Home /
Style: 'Tesla Fest' packs power, but no power ballads
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
HOT SPRINGS — Say “Tesla” most places, and you’re likely talking about a pioneering 21st-century maker of electric automobiles. Or perhaps a longtime rock band on tour again this summer, Jack Schnedler writes in Thursday’s Style section.
Say “Tesla” at the Mid-America Science Museum, and you’re almost surely talking about the prized exhibit the Guinness Book of World Records honors as “the world’s most powerful conical Tesla coil.” It produces 1.5 million volts of power.
This Arkansas superlative will be celebrated Saturday during the second annual “Tesla Fest” at the museum on the Spa City’s western outskirts.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: 'Tesla Fest' packs power, but no power ballads
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.