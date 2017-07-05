Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 05, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Style: 'Tesla Fest' packs power, but no power ballads

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS — Say “Tesla” most places, and you’re likely talking about a pioneering 21st-century maker of electric automobiles. Or perhaps a longtime rock band on tour again this summer, Jack Schnedler writes in Thursday’s Style section.

Say “Tesla” at the Mid-America Science Museum, and you’re almost surely talking about the prized exhibit the Guinness Book of World Records honors as “the world’s most powerful conical Tesla coil.” It produces 1.5 million volts of power.

This Arkansas superlative will be celebrated Saturday during the second annual “Tesla Fest” at the museum on the Spa City’s western outskirts.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

