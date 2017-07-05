Kim Jong Un vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

11:22 A.M. UPDATE:

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Wednesday that his nation will "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Tuesday's ICBM launch, confirmed by U.S. and South Korean officials, was a milestone in North Korea's efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles. But the North isn't there yet, and many analysts say it needs more tests to perfect such an arsenal.

Worry spread in Washington and at the United Nations, where the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency U.N. Security Council session Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. response would include "stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable," using the acronym for the nation's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In a show of force, U.S. and South Korean troops fired "deep strike" precision missiles off South Korea's east coast on Wednesday. South Korea's military later released previously shot video showing the test-firing of sophisticated South Korean missiles and a computer-generated image depicting a North Korean flag in flames with the backdrop of a major building in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

North Korean state media Wednesday described leader Kim as "feasting his eyes" on the ICBM, which was said to be capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead, before its launch. "With a broad smile on his face," Kim urged his scientists to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," it said, an apparent reference to continuing the stream of nuclear and missile tests Kim has ordered since taking power in late 2011.

North Korea was also pleased that its test came as Americans celebrated July Fourth. State media said Kim told "scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased to witness the DPRK's strategic option" on its Independence Day.

Kim also said North Korea "would neither put its nukes and ballistic rockets on the table of negotiations in any case nor flinch even an inch from the road of bolstering the nuclear force chosen by itself unless the U.S. hostile policy and nuclear threat to the DPRK are definitely terminated," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The missile launch was a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier declaration on Twitter that such a test "won't happen!" and to South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, who was pushing to improve strained ties with the North.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said it was unable to verify whether North Korea has mastered re-entry technology for an ICBM. It said North Korea may now conduct a nuclear test with "boosted explosive power" to show off a warhead to be mounted on a missile.

EARLIER:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump expressed frustration with China on Wednesday for failing to do more to cut off support to North Korea and exert pressure to curb its nuclear pursuits.

North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test this week demonstrated a new reach for weapons it hopes to top with nuclear warheads one day. The launch is spurring U.S. demands for global action to counter the threat.

Since he entered the White House, Trump has talked about confronting Pyongyang and pushing China to increase pressure on the North, but neither strategy has produced fast results. Trump had expressed optimism after his first meeting with China's President Xi Jinping that the two would work together to curb North Korea's nuclear program.

Moments before he departed for Poland, Trump chastised China on Twitter.

"Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter," the president tweeted. "So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!"