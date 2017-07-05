Lockerbie-bombing verdict appeal is 3rd

LONDON — The family of a Libyan man convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing launched a new effort Tuesday to posthumously clear his name.

Relatives of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi say he was wrongly convicted of the airliner bombing, which killed 270 people.

The family’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, handed a dossier of evidence to the Glasgow offices of the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission, which will decide whether to hand the case to an appeals court.

Al-Megrahi was convicted in 2001 of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people aboard and 11 on the ground. Many victims were American college students flying home for Christmas.

Al-Megrahi lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds. He died of cancer in 2012, still protesting his innocence.

Hit al-Shabab from air, Pentagon says

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military said it has carried out an airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia as President Donald Trump’s administration quietly steps up efforts against the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Audricia Harris said the strike occurred Sunday afternoon Somalia time and that the U.S. was assessing the results.

She did not call it a drone strike. Somali officials have said the U.S. has carried out several drone strikes in recent years against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

The airstrike follows one in June that the U.S. said killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp in the country’s south.

Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities. The U.S. in April announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment there in roughly two decades, saying it was for logistics training of Somalia’s army.

3 Kashmiri insurgents slain, India says

SRINAGAR, India — Government forces killed three rebels in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir while 35 civilians were injured in anti-India protests and clashes in solidarity with militants, police and witnesses said Tuesday.

The 24-hourlong fighting broke out Monday after soldiers and counterinsurgency police raided southern Bahmnoo village on a tip that rebels were hiding there, police Inspector-General Muneer Ahmed Khan said.

Witnesses said the fighting ended Tuesday morning after troops blasted and destroyed four homes during the fighting.

Khan said soldiers were searching for the body of a fourth militant.

At least six police and soldiers were injured in the fighting.

The gunfight triggered intense clashes after hundreds of civilians marched near the site to help the trapped militants escape.

Government forces fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop the march by rock-throwing protesters.

At least 35 civilians were injured, including five with bullet wounds.

19-inch rainfall raising havoc in China

BEIJING — At least 56 people were killed and another 22 people were reported missing as heavy rains continue to pummel southern China, flooding towns, cutting off power and halting traffic, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday.

As much as 19 inches of rain has fallen on several cities since Thursday, including the scenic resort city of Guilin in the Guangxi region, the ministry said.

More than 11 million people in 11 southern provinces were affected by floods, landslides and hailstorms, the ministry said. Rivers have broken their banks, inundating surrounding communities.

The ministry said water levels in major rivers and lakes in the southern province of Hunan have surged to alarming levels, and that the collapse of levees forced largescale evacuations.