1 parent seeks mental evaluation in case of Arkansas infant who suffered up to 100 rat bites

The attorney for two Arkansas parents facing charges after their infant daughter suffered between 75 and 100 rat bites is asking that one of his clients be tested to determine her mental state.

Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, has filed a petition for examinations to evaluate fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility, according to filings Thursday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Shryock as well as the girl’s father, 18-year-old Charles Elliott, each face charges of permitting the abuse of a minor and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

The couple had scheduled court appearances Thursday before Judge David W. Talley Jr. in Magnolia, according to records.

No new filings appeared as of that morning in Elliott’s case.

The pair's daughter, 15 days old at the time she was bitten all over her 5-pound body in May, had a 1-inch wound on her forehead that left a portion of her skull visible, an affidavit states. The wound required the girl to have facial reconstruction surgery.

An infant toboggan soaked in blood was found lying on the floor, and a wooded cabinet next to the girl’s bassinet had rodent droppings on it, authorities said.

The girl had been bitten as her mother and father slept nearby in the same room at a rented residence on South Cordelia Street in Magnolia.

Dr. Karen Farst of Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, who cared for the child, noted that the girl had “severe skin destruction” and that “it would have taken hours to occur.”

Farst added that, in her opinion, the parents “were either absent or incapacitated to not have responded” to the infant’s distress.

Shryock and Elliott have both admitted to knowing of a rodent problem inside the house and acknowledged doing nothing to address the issue.

