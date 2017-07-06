Home / Latest News /
Alligators, snakes found at home where cobra escaped
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:08 p.m.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors.
Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the warrants were requested after a neighbor recently reported seeing a cobra slithering through the area. Animal control public information officer Don Barre said the neighbor drove a car over the snake, killing it.
In 2014 an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days. That snake was eventually captured but not before biting a dog.
No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities say the owners have permits but they appear to be in violation of animal-keeping rules.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Alligators, snakes found at home where cobra escaped
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.