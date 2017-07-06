Arkansas 355 job limits bridge loads

Maintenance work on a bridge on Arkansas 355 in Nevada County will require restricting traffic to vehicles weighing less than 20,000 pounds through July 20, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Arkansas 355 will be closed to traffic bearing loads exceeding 20,000 pounds between Arkansas 53 in Nevada County and U.S. 371 in Columbia County. Local traffic will be allowed past the barricades, the department said.

Vehicles with loads of 20,000 pounds or more can use U.S. 371 north to travel to Arkansas 32 west and then use Arkansas 53 south to reach the Nevada County township of Falcon.

The weight restrictions began Wednesday, the department said.

