Arkansas man accused of raping teen at her grandmother's home

An Arkansas man is accused of raping his 16-year-old girlfriend at her grandmother’s home earlier this year.

The victim told authorities in January that Hunter Cotton, 19, of Magazine had raped her Jan. 16 at a residence in Magazine after her aunt had left, leaving the two alone, according to the affidavit.

Cotton faces one count of rape and one count of second-degree assault, Logan County Circuit Court records show.

The girl said that Cotton had sex with her against her will and that the two had been engaging in a sexual relationship since April 2016.