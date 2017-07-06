Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 6:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man accused of raping teen at her grandmother's home

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:38 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man is accused of raping his 16-year-old girlfriend at her grandmother’s home earlier this year.

The victim told authorities in January that Hunter Cotton, 19, of Magazine had raped her Jan. 16 at a residence in Magazine after her aunt had left, leaving the two alone, according to the affidavit.

Cotton faces one count of rape and one count of second-degree assault, Logan County Circuit Court records show.

The girl said that Cotton had sex with her against her will and that the two had been engaging in a sexual relationship since April 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man accused of raping teen at her grandmother's home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online