Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man accused of raping teen at her grandmother's home
This article was published today at 5:38 p.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of raping his 16-year-old girlfriend at her grandmother’s home earlier this year.
The victim told authorities in January that Hunter Cotton, 19, of Magazine had raped her Jan. 16 at a residence in Magazine after her aunt had left, leaving the two alone, according to the affidavit.
Cotton faces one count of rape and one count of second-degree assault, Logan County Circuit Court records show.
The girl said that Cotton had sex with her against her will and that the two had been engaging in a sexual relationship since April 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man accused of raping teen at her grandmother's home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.