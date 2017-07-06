ATV rollover crash kills Camden teen

A 15-year-old boy was killed when the four-wheeler he was driving rolled over during an annual Independence Day event, according to authorities.

The teenage all-terrain vehicle driver from Camden continued to travel around 11 p.m. Monday as other drivers reached a stopping point in woods near Ouachita, Chief Deputy Josh McMullen of the Dallas County sheriff's office said.

One of the approximately 30 ATV drivers taking part in a group ride noticed the four-wheeler rolling, prompting that driver to take action, McMullen said.

Emergency medical aid was rendered to the teenager but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The victim's name was not released by the sheriff's office Wednesday morning.

State Desk on 07/06/2017