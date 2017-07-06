Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Benefits With Friends

Broyles backers drive, dine

By Carin Schoppmeyer

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

courtesy-photo-golfers-in-the-broyles-foundation-drive-and-dine-for-dementia-on-july-14-will-vie-for-the-broyles-foundation-championship-custom-green-jackets-and-trophies

COURTESY PHOTO Golfers in the Broyles Foundation Drive and Dine for Dementia on July 14 will vie for the Broyles Foundation Championship custom green jackets and trophies.

File Photo /ANDY SHUPE -Frank Broyles, former University of Arkansas coach and director of athletics

Drive and Dine for Dementia

Who: The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation

What: Golf, Herman’s Ribhouse, green carpet reception, dinner, dancing, awards

When: Golf — Registration 6:30 a.m., shotgun starts 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dinner — 6:30 p.m.

Where: Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club

Tickets: Golf — $600 per four-person team; dinner — $150

Information: (479) 313-5079 or broylesfoundation.com

The second annual Drive and Dine for Dementia golf tournament and dinner to benefit the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is set for July 14 at Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club in Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Town Center.

Linda Vigil, administration director, said proceeds from the fundraiser "allow the Broyles Foundation to provide support groups, individual coaching, referral services, resource materials, training and advocacy at no cost to Alzheimer's caregivers in crisis."

Registration for the two-flight golf tournament will begin at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Herman's Ribhouse will serve lunch.

That evening's dinner will begin with a "green carpet" reception with hors d'oeuvres, drinks and silent auction. David Basil will serve as the master of ceremonies, and the program will feature the presentation of the Broyles Foundation Championship green jackets to members of the day's winning golf team.

Other awards will be presented for closest to the pin, putt for cash and the longest drive.

The evening will conclude with dessert and drinks on the terrace and live music from Joe Giles & the Homewreckers.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

NAN Our Town on 07/06/2017

