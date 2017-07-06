CNN cites safety of video’s maker; ‘blackmail’ asserted

NEW YORK — CNN says safety concerns led to its decision not to reveal the identity of the man behind a doctored anti-CNN video, an explanation that provoked a backlash Wednesday.

The channel said late Tuesday that it had identified the Reddit user who originally posted an old WWE video of Trump “roughing up” pro wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, superimposing the CNN logo over McMahon’s face. Trump tweeted a link to the video, with modifications, and it has become the president’s most-shared social media post, according to Twitter.

Reporter Andrew Kaczynski said in an online story that CNN had found the Reddit user, who used the tag “HanA———Solo,” and reached out to him Monday. Before returning Kaczynski’s message the next day, the user posted a public apology for the Trump video — he called it a prank — and said he was closing his Reddit account.

CNN said online that it had decided not to publish the user’s name because he is a private citizen who apologized and said he would not repeat his ugly behavior. “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” Kaczynski wrote.

“That’s essentially blackmail,” wrote conservative activist Ben Shapiro. “That’s CNN stating that it will out the guy if he dares to defy their political perspective or offends them sufficiently.”

CNN said Wednesday that it did not publish the user’s name out of concern for his safety and that any claim that it tried to blackmail or coerce him was false.