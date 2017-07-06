Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 2:59 p.m.

Couple accused of attacking woman, daughter over cold chicken in custody

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.


PEMBROKE, Ga. — A couple accused of attacking a woman and her daughter because they were served cold chicken at a Georgia food stand has surrendered.

Baxley Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nathaniel and Latasha Smith surrendered Wednesday. Authorities say the Smiths face aggravated assault charges after the June 22 attack caught on surveillance video in Baxley, a southeast Georgia town.

Police say the couple assaulted Qwik Chick food stand owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter because of the portion size and temperature of their order. Norris refunded their money and told them she had called police. Police say that's when Latasha Smith punched Norris, breaking her nose. They add surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching the teen.

TimberTopper says... July 6, 2017 at 2:25 p.m.

California is no longer the land of fruits and nuts, America is!

