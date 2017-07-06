Home / Latest News /
Couple accused of attacking woman, daughter over cold chicken in custody
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
PEMBROKE, Ga. — A couple accused of attacking a woman and her daughter because they were served cold chicken at a Georgia food stand has surrendered.
Baxley Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nathaniel and Latasha Smith surrendered Wednesday. Authorities say the Smiths face aggravated assault charges after the June 22 attack caught on surveillance video in Baxley, a southeast Georgia town.
Police say the couple assaulted Qwik Chick food stand owner Jeanette Norris and her 15-year-old daughter because of the portion size and temperature of their order. Norris refunded their money and told them she had called police. Police say that's when Latasha Smith punched Norris, breaking her nose. They add surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching the teen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Couple accused of attacking woman, daughter over cold chicken in custody
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TimberTopper says... July 6, 2017 at 2:25 p.m.
California is no longer the land of fruits and nuts, America is!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.