Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

June 1

Jack and Mary Keith, Carlisle, daughter.

Jonathan and Chelsea Newey, Little Rock, son.

Eric Warren and Rosalyn Baugh, North Little Rock, daughter.

Connor and Shelbi Tate, Jacksonville, son.

June 2

James and Kelly Lincicome, North Little Rock, son.

Michael and Alexandra Stanley, Sherwood, son.

Eric and Cortney Hafer, Sherwood, daughter.

Mike Harrell and Shantele Strawn, Searcy, son.

June 3

Tony and Kelly Giannini, Alexander, daughter.

June 5

Joseph and Serenia Edwards, Austin, son.

June 8

Dylan and Samantha Rogers, Austin, daughter.

Haley Gray, North Little Rock, son.

June 9

Adryan Lee and Marissa Nehamkin, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 10

Christopher and Nichole Stroud, Jacksonville, son.

June 12

George and April Sims, Sherwood, son.

Osker Williams and Rickesha Gay, Lonoke, daughter.

June 13

Jose and Amie Zavala, Jacksonville, son.

Keith Squires and Victoria Spears, North Little Rock, son.

Joseph and Lynanne Franks, Lonoke, son.

Jonathan and Breana Bowers, Beebe, son.

Tyrone Pope and Shila Kirkland, Jacksonville, son.

Heath and Katie Ring, Beebe, son.

June 15

Matthew and Courtney Roeske, Cabot, son.

Zach and Christi Page, Ward, son.

Welton Williams and Michelle Stovall, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 16

Gary and Jennifer Wilson, Ward, son.

Dustin and Katie Morris, Cabot, son.

June 19

James Morris and Kelsey Allen, Sherwood, daughter.

Tracey and Katie Wirges, Little Rock, son.

June 21

Justin and Tiffany Raines, Cabot, son.

June 22

Matthew and Sara Thorpe, Little Rock, daughter.

Jerremy and Jessica Baggs, Carlisle, daughter.

June 23

Chase and Amanda Campbell, North Little Rock, son.

Preston and Charisse Huffstuttler, Jacksonville, daughter.

June 24

Jeffrey Fleming and Brandi Royce, Ward, son.

June 26

Ashley Farmer, North Little Rock, daughter.

June 27

Joseph Fulp and Brittany Larson, Cabot, daughter.

June 28

Michael and Alex Howell, Little Rock, son.

Cory and Jonese Metcalf, North Little Rock, son.

June 29

Casey and Shelby Holt, Jacksonville, son.

Cody Edwards and Kimberly Roscoe, North Little Rock, son.

Cody and Sarah Copeland, North Little Rock, daughter.

Winchell Wiggins and Stacey Rettstatt, North Little Rock, daughter.

Donald and Norilyn Bissell, North Little Rock, son.

June 30

Brandon and Charlotte Norman, Cabot, son.

Divorces

FILED

17-2553. Kevin Cross v. Simone Cross.

17-2554. Ray Powell v. Penny Powell.

17-2557. Katoya Ferrell v. James Ferrell Jr.

17-2558. Amy Cicirello v. Rocco Cicirello.

17-2559. Chandra Walker v. William Donelson Jr.

17-2560. Tabitha Keys v. Walter Chukes IV.

17-2561. Andrea Griffin v. Andre Barfield.

17-2562. Cody Standridge v. Tara Standridge.

17-2563. Melinda Credit v. Kelzie Lewis.

17-2564. Paris Williams v. Jamar Williams.

17-2566. Emily Crook v. Darren Crook.

GRANTED

16-4116. Jennifer Hill v. John Hill.

17-2153. Nancy Robertson v. James Cook.

Metro on 07/06/2017