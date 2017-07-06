Days after mass shooting, Arkansas governor unveils effort targeting Little Rock crime

Arkansas’ governor on Thursday unveiled a multi-agency effort targeted at aiding law enforcement officials in the state’s capital city, days after a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub left 28 people injured.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said county, state and federal agencies will collaborate with the Little Rock Police Department as well as city leaders in addressing a recent uptick in gun violence, with agencies working collaboratively on information sharing as part of investigations.

Additional resources will also be offered through a joint investigative group utilizing the Arkansas State Police, FBI and Pulaski County sheriff’s office to enhance intelligence operations, provide greater enforcement of alcoholic beverage control laws, give more intense supervision of those out on parole and commit necessary jail space.

“The looming cloud of violence hurts us all,” Hutchinson said, noting that the escalating violence in recent years “causes worry."

Among those present during Thursday’s news conference were Little Rock Assistant Police Chief Wayne Bewley, Arkansas State Police Director Bill Bryant, Pulaski County Sheriff Doc Holladay, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris and Arkansas Community Correction Department Director Sheila Sharp.

Gunfire broke out early Saturday at Power Ultra Lounge on Sixth Street, leaving 25 people shot as well as glass broken from top-floor windows and items strewn about in front of the building in the aftermath. Three people received other injuries in the melee, and all victims are expected to survive.

Hours after the mass shooting, Hutchinson noted that crime — particularly violent crime — in the city “appears to be intensifying.”

The Republican governor also said over the weekend that the state would “bring assets to the table” that would help establish a more comprehensive enforcement strategy to “take the violent threats off the streets” in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner addressed the city Board of Directors for 90 minutes Wednesday night, fielding questions from concerned officials and residents.

City Director Lance Hines asked the police chief at the meeting — the board’s first since the mass shooting — whether state police could handle patrols in lower-crime areas to free up officers.

Buckner replied that he would rather not partner with the state on such efforts, noting differences in communities and a certain level of comfort with Little Rock police having “day-to-day contact” throughout the city, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Few new details emerged from Wednesday’s board meeting. Buckner spoke generally about the gunfire and ongoing investigation.

The shooting is believed to have been sparked from a dispute, and is likely related to a long-standing feed among two “rival organizations,” he has said.

Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, who performs under the name Finese 2Tymes and was present at the time of the shooting, was arrested Sunday on an aggravated-assault charge related to a shooting June 25 at Club Envy in Forrest City.

Hampton, 25, is considered a “person of interest” in the Little Rock nightclub shooting.

No other arrests had been made in connection with the melee as of Thursday afternoon.

While violent crime is up in Little Rock this year, the numbers are still well below those of the 1990s, the height of gang violence, according to police.

Since Jan. 1, instances of violent crime — which includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — have increased 24 percent over 2016 figures. Nearly 1,400 cases have been reported so far this year.

Some Little Rock residents have attributed the uptick in violence to apathy on the part of city officials and what they perceive as racism against certain groups in the city.

