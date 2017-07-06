Fayetteville work to shut street lanes

Construction on College and South School avenues in Fayetteville will require a series of overnight lane closings through July 14, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

College and South School avenues, which are part of U.S. 71B, will be closed between 15th Street and Millsap Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

The work began Wednesday, the department said. Traffic is being controlled with barrels and signs.

The work is part of a $1.2 million project to resurface College and South School avenues. It is expected to take about a month to complete, the department said.

Metro on 07/06/2017