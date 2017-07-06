Fayetteville work to shut street lanes
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:18 a.m.
Construction on College and South School avenues in Fayetteville will require a series of overnight lane closings through July 14, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
College and South School avenues, which are part of U.S. 71B, will be closed between 15th Street and Millsap Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, weather permitting.
The work began Wednesday, the department said. Traffic is being controlled with barrels and signs.
The work is part of a $1.2 million project to resurface College and South School avenues. It is expected to take about a month to complete, the department said.
Metro on 07/06/2017
Print Headline: Fayetteville work to shut street lanes
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fayetteville work to shut street lanes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.