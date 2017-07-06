Fishing hot spots

GREERS FERRY LAKE All black bass species are biting day and night on Texas and Carolina rigs, football head jigs, spoons, hair jigs and crankbaits in depths to 45 feet. Bass are being caught shallow with small crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jighead worms and small jigs. The deeper bottom fish are out to 45 feet. Crappie are biting throughout the day on minnows and jigs fished 15-40 feet vertical, as most are suspended in pole timber and in, over and around brush piles. Some of the schools are out in the middle of nowhere in guts of pockets just roaming. All catfish species are biting all over the lake with different baits and techniques.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Bream are biting crickets in depths of 4-5 feet. Bass are hitting spinnerbaits or topwater lures early and late. Catfish are good below Murray Lock & Dam on cut bait. At the south end at David Terry Dam, the water remains stained and with level ranging high to normal. Bream reports mirrored the rest of the pool, with fish in about 4-5 feet of water and biting worms as well as crickets. Crappie can be found off the jetties and the bite is good. Try pink minnows for best results, though jigs and regular minnows are working. Bass are good early and late here, with spinnerbaits and topwaters the best call. For catfish, good results can be had by using shad or cut bait.

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fishing is really good for bass, catfish, bream and white bass. Catfish are biting catalpa worms on the jetty tips and on the backs of jetties in depths of 10-15 feet. Bream are biting crickets on the grass, riprap and jetties about 3-10 feet deep. Bass are biting Fat Rap crankbaits over the tops of sunken jetties. Pull down until rock is hit, ease off and let the lure work itself up. Then crank back and hit the tops. White bass are chasing shad schools. When the whites and shad are on top, throw shad or pearl Rat-L Traps. When they go down, use a deep to mid-billed crankbait in shad colors. A few stripers are being caught below the dams on wobble spoons.

Sports on 07/06/2017