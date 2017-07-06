Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 3:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:10 a.m.

Cavorontre Green, who was sought by Little Rock police in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old, is 18. An incorrect age was listed for him in Wednesday's Police Beat.

Metro on 07/06/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online