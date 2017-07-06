Hogs lose five-star hoops commitment

Five-star junior forward Reggie Perry has reopened his recruitment because of his father's health.

Perry had been committed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville since last summer.

Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds of Thomasville, Ga., became the third member of the 16-under Arkansas Hawks to pledge to the Hogs at the time. Jonesboro senior guard Desi Sills, Fort Smith Northside senior guard Isaiah Joe, Little Rock Christian junior point guard Justice Hill and senior forward Ethan Henderson of Little Rock Parkview are the other Hawks committed to the Hogs.

He informed Coach Mike Anderson about his decision.

"Unfortunately due to his father's health, he made the very tough decision to decommit from Arkansas this evening with Coach A," his mother, Kimberli Perry, said in a statement. "This is a decision that he has been wrestling with for some time now. He is saddened by letting the Arkansas fans down, however felt this was the best decision for himself and our family."

His father, Al Perry -- who played point guard for Mississippi State from 1974-1978 and led the SEC in assists in 1975 and 1976 -- also was an assistant coach for 18 years at Murray State, Indiana State, Niagara and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, among others.

ESPN rates him as the No. 7 power forward and the No. 17 overall prospect in the nation.

Perry will remain a Hawk and plans to practice with the team this week and compete in the coming weeks.

