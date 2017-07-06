Injury reported in LR car crash

At least one person was injured when a car crashed into a building next to a central Little Rock restaurant's dining area.

Emergency crews were called about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday to the crash in the 3000 block of West Markham Street, just west of Kavanaugh Boulevard, next to the Oyster Bar.

The car ran off the street and crashed through office space on the eastern end of the building. The accident did not affect the dining area.

Dispatch records listed the call as an accident with injury and Little Rock police have not yet released an accident report.

It's not the first time a car has hit the same building or crashed into one in the same area.

The Oyster Bar dining area was hit by a vehicle that ran off a snowy road in January. And Pizza D'Action, which sits a block east at the southern base of the Markham-Kavanaugh intersection, has been hit multiple times by vehicles.

