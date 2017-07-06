Little Rock man accused of firing bottle rocket at police investigating fireworks call

A Little Rock man was arrested early Thursday after he launched a bottle rocket at officers who were investigating a fireworks call, authorities said.

Drevion Marbley, 21, was arrested by Little Rock police around 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of South Harrison Street, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to the area after getting a call about fireworks being used at that location. When they arrived, Marbley shot a bottle rocket, a type of firework, toward police, the report said. The 21-year-old was then arrested, police said.

The report did not indicate that anyone was hurt.

Marbley faces a disorderly conduct charge, the report said. His bond was set at $500.

A court appearance is scheduled for July 25.