LR police nab 3rd man in wounding of boy, 7

Little Rock police have arrested a third suspect in the June 27 drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy.

Cavorontre Green, 18, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Police Department, and officials said no other suspects are sought at this time.

Records show Green was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 11:30 a.m. on multiple charges, including first-degree battery and terroristic act. No bail has been set.

Two other men also have been arrested in the shooting, which took place in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Nykian Raines, 20, of Little Rock was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges, including first-degree battery and terroristic act. Last week, police arrested Dagan Coleman, 21, who said he was in a vehicle with someone who fired multiple shots, one of which struck the 7-year-old in the arm.

Police said previously that investigators believe the shooter was targeting a group of people sitting on a hill and not the boy, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

