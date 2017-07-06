Man charged, held in LR woman's slaying

A man suspected of killing a Little Rock woman earlier this week was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Jose Martin Gonzales, 36, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Naomi Estrada.

Estrada, 36, was found dead Sunday morning in the crawl space underneath her home at 46 Westmont Circle, police said. Her parents, who'd seen her a day earlier, reportedly found her body.

Police announced later Sunday that Gonzales was a "person of interest" in the killing. Police said he and Estrada knew each other but did not release details of their relationship.

Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said detectives found Gonzales being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in North Little Rock on Monday. Gonzales was then transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Police reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that Gonzales had been released from the hospital and arrested.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Estrada's death was the 28th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 07/06/2017