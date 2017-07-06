Man jailed in shot that hit neighbor

A Faulkner County man is accused of shooting his neighbor after going to his residence to complain about his music.

Malvin Bynum, 53, faces a charge of first-degree battery in the Monday night shooting that injured Julius Brown on Royal Lane south of Conway.

Brown told investigators that Bynum arrived at "his door complaining about his music and shot him" after Brown reached for a baseball bat for protection, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. The incident reportedly happened around 11 p.m.

Brown was hit under his left arm near his chest, according to the report.

Police went to the apartment behind Brown's to locate Bynum, who later walked up holding a golf club, the affidavit said. He then was arrested.

Bynum remained in the Faulkner County jail Wednesday. No bail had been set Wednesday afternoon.

State Desk on 07/06/2017