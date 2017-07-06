Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 06, 2017, 5:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Mount Ida team win national title

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

Hunter Davis and Tyler Allenbrand, both of Mount Ida, won the The Bass Federation/Fishing League Worldwide High School Fishing National Championship on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Ala., with a three-day total of 53 pounds, 6 ounces.

The team earned trophies and each won a $5,000 scholarship to their college of choice.

A field of 142 teams competed in the event, which launched from McFarland Park in Florence. The Mount Ida duo won by 1-pound, 14-ounces over the second-place team of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell from Harris County (Georgia), who weighed in a three-day total of 51-8.

Coached by Hunter's father, professional Bassmaster Elite Series angler Mark Davis, the Arkansans fished two different areas to amass their heaviest stringer of the tournament, which weighed 23 pounds, 10 ounces. The team used three-quarter-ounce football jigs and Strike King Menace Grub trailers (green pumpkin).

Sports on 07/06/2017

Print Headline: Mount Ida team win national title

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Mount Ida team win national title

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online