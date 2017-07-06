Mount Ida team win national title

Hunter Davis and Tyler Allenbrand, both of Mount Ida, won the The Bass Federation/Fishing League Worldwide High School Fishing National Championship on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Ala., with a three-day total of 53 pounds, 6 ounces.

The team earned trophies and each won a $5,000 scholarship to their college of choice.

A field of 142 teams competed in the event, which launched from McFarland Park in Florence. The Mount Ida duo won by 1-pound, 14-ounces over the second-place team of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell from Harris County (Georgia), who weighed in a three-day total of 51-8.

Coached by Hunter's father, professional Bassmaster Elite Series angler Mark Davis, the Arkansans fished two different areas to amass their heaviest stringer of the tournament, which weighed 23 pounds, 10 ounces. The team used three-quarter-ounce football jigs and Strike King Menace Grub trailers (green pumpkin).

Sports on 07/06/2017